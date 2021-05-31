Police find and identify body found off South Highway 259 as missing Illinois woman

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police and the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office say they are working a death investigation on a missing Illinois woman. On May 27th, KSP detectives and BCSO deputies located a deceased female at 7863 South Highway 259 in Breckinridge Co.

The female is believed to be Dwan Atwell of Illinois.

Atwell had been reported missing by her family in March to the BCSO.

An autopsy was performed on Friday at the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville and the medical examiner was able to give positive identification.

The investigation is ongoing.

