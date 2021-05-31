Barren County defeats Allen County-Scottsville to become 2021 15th District Champions

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County defeated Allen County-Scottsville Monday afternoon to become the 2021 15th District Champions.

The match could give a person a sense of deja vu as this is a rematch from the 2019 district championship.

Barren County went up early scoring 11 runs with the girls leading late with a score of 11-2. But in a championship game you never give up and the Patriots made a late push scoring four runs.

Despite the late runs from ACS, the Trojanettes won the 15th District Championship 11-6. The season isnt over for the Pats, however. They’ll still get a chance at redemption in regionals next week.

BCHS Softball Wins District Championship! Way to go Trojanettes! #WeareBC pic.twitter.com/6XNrQTIkdN — Barren Co. Schools (@barrenschools) May 31, 2021

