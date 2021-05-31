Advertisement

Barren County defeats Allen County-Scottsville to become 2021 15th District Champions

Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County defeated Allen County-Scottsville Monday afternoon to become the 2021 15th District Champions.

The match could give a person a sense of deja vu as this is a rematch from the 2019 district championship.

Barren County went up early scoring 11 runs with the girls leading late with a score of 11-2. But in a championship game you never give up and the Patriots made a late push scoring four runs.

Despite the late runs from ACS, the Trojanettes won the 15th District Championship 11-6. The season isnt over for the Pats, however. They’ll still get a chance at redemption in regionals next week.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Police find and identify body found off South Highway 259 as missing Illinois woman
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Warren County Sheriff’s Office finds man who died in ATV accident
Missing KDU dog
$3,000 reward for information on missing Kentucky Down Under dog
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Rep. Brett Guthrie on death of BG man
Rep. Brett Guthrie: ATV crash victim was husband to staffer

Latest News

WKU Student-Athletes begin the return to campus
WKU announces full capacity for football home games this season
Purples win 14th District
Bowling Green defeats Warren East 7-4 to become 14th District Champions
Glasgow Scotties are your 15th District Champs for 2021.
Glasgow Scotties defeat Barren County to become 15th District Champions
Bowling Green Hot Rods
Hot Rods end series with a 6-2 victory Sunday