Special Report: The homecoming of U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Howard Scott Magers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -“Our hero Howard Scott Magers died at age 18 while serving in the U.S Navy on the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941,” said Lori Magers Coffman, niece.

Scott Magers was one of the hundreds who perished in 1941, after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

According to Paula Ratliff Pedigo in December of 1941 through June of 1944 Navy personal recovered the remains of those who perished and they were buried in mass graves in Hawaii.

Starting in 2015 the USS Oklahoma project began and in 2021 Scott Magers’s remains were identified. His family was then notified and they were asked where they would like his remains to be buried. That day led to a long journey to bring Scott home.

“6 years later using dental and anthropological analysis along with mitochondrial DNA. Scott’s remains were identified in February of 2021,” said Jeffrey Scott Magers, cousin.

The Hardy and Son Funeral Home worked with the family for months to arrange a funeral and service for the Magers family.

“About six months ago I was contacted by Kathy and she was a high school friend of mine and she told me that she had gotten notified by the military affairs that they had identified this young man, and they were going to be able to bring him back home. So over the course of 6 to 7 months, a lot of people have worked on this and a lot of people have been involved. We were just honored to be able to do this for the family” said Bill Hardy Jr. Hardy and Son Funeral Home.

Prior to Magers’s homecoming, Warren County magistrates signed a proclamation to honor the 2nd class Navy Seaman. In attendance included Magers sister-in-law, who remembers Scott Magers well.

“I want to say that we appreciate this honor that is bestowed on us. On behalf of all the Magers family, we do appreciate it. Appreciate the honor that you’re giving him. We’re, happy to have him home at last,” says Betty Magers, his sister-in-law.

After waiting for years on Wednesday Scott Magers arrived at the Nashville Airport where he was escorted back to bowling green by the Kentucky State Police.

“It is an extreme honor for me to participate in something of this magnitude. I take it really seriously. And I just think of the family during this time,” said Trooper Jason Adkison, Kentucky State Police. “They saw one of their loved ones go off to war and he never returned. And they really didn’t get any closure.”

On Saturday Magers was escorted from the Hardy and Son Funeral home to Merry Oaks United Methodist Church Cemetery. Magers was laid to rest next to his parents who passed when he was just 14 years of age.

According to the United States navy as of February 2021, there are less than 100 remains that have yet to be identified from the USS Oklahoma.

