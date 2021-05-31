The Return of Unsettled Weather!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a dry holiday weekend, June begins with thickening clouds and the return of showers and thunderstorms to our forecast!

Expect Tuesday to start dry and cool under mostly cloudy skies. By late morning into the afternoon, moisture rides north into our area. Showers and a couple of rumbles of thunder are possible out of this initial surge of moisture late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Heavier rain and thunderstorms are more likely Wednesday as a cold front advances eastward from out of the Plains. A few stronger storms are possible Wednesday afternoon (a Marginal Risk for severe is up), with gusty winds possible. Highs these next two days will top out in the upper 70s.

By late week, our shower and thunderstorm chances dwindle to just 20% by Friday. Afternoon highs will climb as skies brighten. Expect 80s to return by the weekend with warm, rather muggy overnight lows in the 60s. The weekend features only small shots at isolated thundershowers at this time, with a slightly better chance for rain Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, few showers possible. High 78, Low 62, winds S-6

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. High 77, Low 64, winds S-12

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. High 78, Low 61, winds SW-8

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 77

Today’s Low: 47

Normal High: 83

Normal Low: 62

Record High: 97 (1918)

Record Low: 42 (1894)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.80″ (-0.23″)

Yearly Precip: 25.00″ (+2.91″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:59 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:28 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: Moderate (6.7 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (3121 Mold Spore Count)

