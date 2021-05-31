Advertisement

Warren County Sheriff’s Office finds man who died in ATV accident

By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT
WARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday morning, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office found a missing person who appears to have died in an ATV accident.

Sunday night, WCSO responded to White Avenue in reference to the missing person and shortly after arrival, requested the assistance of the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Management to help search the farm property. Early this morning, Deputies found 56-year-old Jeff Halter of Bowing Green. According to WCSO, it appeared Halter was operating his ATV on the farm when he struck a piece of farm equipment resulting in a rollover accident.

Halter was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident by the Warren County Coroner.

