Warren County Sheriffs Office reflects on Memorial Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Memorial Day is more than just a day off of work or a day on the lake. It’s a day to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the United States.

“Memorial Day is a day to recognize, remember and think about those that have actually taken their last breaths while they were defending the United States of America. I think it’s important to remember those that have gone before us and sacrificed so much for our country,” said Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower, veteran.

WCSO attended 4 memorial events on Saturday. Including two ceremonies, where Sheriff Hightower, remembered two men he knew personally.

“So this isn’t just about them because there are many others here locally that have also died serving their country. But I personally knew them and as well as so many others. Those two events were available and I wanted to make sure I was there to recognize and never forget what they and their families have done for us and our freedoms,” Hightower added.

The Sheriff’s Department also assisted in escorting U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd class Howard Scott Magers to his final resting place on Saturday.

“We participated in escorting his remains to their final resting place here on Saturday. That was one of just the thousands of people who were still missing in action and had not been returned,” added Hightower.

Thank you to all the men and women who have served our country and thank you to those who continue to serve.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.