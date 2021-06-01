Advertisement

Bowling Green defeats Warren East 7-4 to become 14th District Champions

By Brett Alper
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples took on the Warren East Raiders at Greenwood High School for the 14th District Championship Monday.

After a tie game in the fifth 3-3, Patrick Forbes rocks a home run and the Purples would not look back.

Bowling Green wins this over the Raiders 7-4 to become 14th District Champions.

