Bowling Green defeats Warren East 7-4 to become 14th District Champions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples took on the Warren East Raiders at Greenwood High School for the 14th District Championship Monday.

After a tie game in the fifth 3-3, Patrick Forbes rocks a home run and the Purples would not look back.

Bowling Green wins this over the Raiders 7-4 to become 14th District Champions.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.