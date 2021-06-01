Advertisement

Bowling Green state lawmaker reintroducing Fairness Bill

State Rep. Patti Minter (D-KY) for District 20.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - State Representative Patti Minter has announced that she will re-introduce her Statewide Fairness bill for the 2022 legislative session.

The bill would ban discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

The bill adds to Kentucky’s existing civil rights law, which already prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, sex, and other factors.

”I’ve been in the trenches of the Fairness movement for most of my adult life, fighting for marriage equality, anti-discrimination laws, and the basic human rights that should belong to us all,” Minter said. “This bill will help us work toward a Kentucky where all people — regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity — feel seen and loved, are welcomed with open arms, and know that they belong.”

Minter introduced a previous version, House Bill 116, in the legislative session earlier this year with bipartisan support and House Democratic Leader Joni Jenkins as primary cosponsor.

Minter was previously the primary cosponsor on the Fairness bill in the 2019 and 2020 sessions.

21 cities in Kentucky have passed Fairness Ordinances, which enact the same anti-discrimination protections at a local level, first in Louisville in 1999 and most recently in Crescent Springs in March of this year.

Bowling Green, Minter’s home district, is not one of them.

