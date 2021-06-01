Advertisement

Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society in need of supplies for small critters

By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Rats, guinea pigs, and rabbits oh my. The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society is overrun with critters that are up for adoption.

Humane Society Director Lorri Hare says they have over 19 rats, several bunnies, and a few guinea pigs.

“If you live in a small apartment and may not be able to have a dog or a cat, you could adopt, you know, a Guinea pig or rabbit, or a rat,” said Lori Hare, Director of the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society. “I used to be really freaked out by rats, I’m not going to lie. But I adopted two a few years ago and they are absolutely amazing pets. They’re extremely smart. They’re clean, they’re affectionate and you can actually train them to a litter box just like a cat.”

With all of these critters, the humane society is also in need of supplies. This includes hay, food, and mazes for the rats and guinea pigs to run through.

“Most of the time when people think about bringing in donations, it’s for dogs and cats, not small critters. But we go through a ton of Timothy hay, hamster, Guinea pig, and Bunny food. The other great thing is they love toys. They love puzzles. They love treats, they love little balls anything like that and they’re great pets. I mean, all of the ones we’ve got are super affectionate,” said Hare.

If you would like to make a donation they have an Amazon wish list set up on their website.

