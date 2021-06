BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, their A-Shift responded to Country Oven Bakery for a fire alarm just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Crews discovered smoke in the building and said BGFD said a large commercial oven had caught on fire.

The fire was put out with minimal damage and no injuries were reported.

