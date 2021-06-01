Advertisement

Former BGHS assistant principal named Director of Operations for Bowling Green City Schools

Cedric Browning, former BGHS assistant principal, has been named Director of Operations.
Cedric Browning, former BGHS assistant principal, has been named Director of Operations.(Bowling Green City Schools)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Principal of the 9th-grade LEAD academy at Bowling Green High School, Cedric Browning has been named Director of Operations for Bowling Green Independent Schools. He will transition to the role at the district office beginning July 1, 2021.

As Director of Operations, Bowling Green City Schools says the primary responsibilities will include directing the transportation department, overseeing facilities and grounds, district safety and security, as well as career and technical programs. Other duties include managing district insurance, inventory, asset management, bidding, and property acquisition.

Browning says, “I am truly humbled and honored to be selected to join our district leadership team as Director of Operations. I cannot wait for the opportunity to work more closely with the amazing staff from our transportation, facilities, and maintenance departments. I hope to continue the standard set by these hard-working men and women, that ‘Excellence is Worth The Effort.’”

Browning has spent 18 years in education and four as an assistant principal of Bowling Green High School. Prior to becoming assistant principal, he worked as a teacher, curriculum leader, SBDM council representative, and technology specialist at Bowling Green Junior High.

Through his various roles, Browning has been responsible for student discipline, school safety, as well as school-level support services such as transportation, and custodial maintenance.

Superintendent Gary Fields adds, “Mr. Browning has been a leader in our district as a teacher and as a school administrator. He has consistently demonstrated a passion for helping all students as well as being an advocate for colleagues. I am looking forward to having Cedric join our district leadership team.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Police find and identify body found off South Highway 259 as missing Illinois woman
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Warren County Sheriff’s Office finds man who died in ATV accident
Missing KDU dog
$3,000 reward for information on missing Kentucky Down Under dog
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Rep. Brett Guthrie on death of BG man
Rep. Brett Guthrie: ATV crash victim was husband to staffer

Latest News

Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society in need of supplies for small critters
Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society in need of supplies for small critters
Graffiti suspect
Police identity graffiti suspect from mid-May, waiting on indictment
Graffiti in downtown Bowling Green hits three businesses.
Three downtown businesses hit by graffiti within ‘Arts Alley’
Humane Society overrun with small critters
Humane Society overrun with small critters
Bike Safety Rodeo live shot
Bike Safety Rodeo live shot