Former BGHS assistant principal named Director of Operations for Bowling Green City Schools

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Principal of the 9th-grade LEAD academy at Bowling Green High School, Cedric Browning has been named Director of Operations for Bowling Green Independent Schools. He will transition to the role at the district office beginning July 1, 2021.

As Director of Operations, Bowling Green City Schools says the primary responsibilities will include directing the transportation department, overseeing facilities and grounds, district safety and security, as well as career and technical programs. Other duties include managing district insurance, inventory, asset management, bidding, and property acquisition.

Browning says, “I am truly humbled and honored to be selected to join our district leadership team as Director of Operations. I cannot wait for the opportunity to work more closely with the amazing staff from our transportation, facilities, and maintenance departments. I hope to continue the standard set by these hard-working men and women, that ‘Excellence is Worth The Effort.’”

Browning has spent 18 years in education and four as an assistant principal of Bowling Green High School. Prior to becoming assistant principal, he worked as a teacher, curriculum leader, SBDM council representative, and technology specialist at Bowling Green Junior High.

Through his various roles, Browning has been responsible for student discipline, school safety, as well as school-level support services such as transportation, and custodial maintenance.

Superintendent Gary Fields adds, “Mr. Browning has been a leader in our district as a teacher and as a school administrator. He has consistently demonstrated a passion for helping all students as well as being an advocate for colleagues. I am looking forward to having Cedric join our district leadership team.”

