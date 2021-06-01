Heavy Rain and a Few Strong Storms into Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - June is starting off with overcast skies, which will stick around for at least a couple more days. A few light showers moved in this afternoon. Expect heavier rain and some thunderstorms to arrive late Tuesday night, however.

More rain moves in tonight as skies remain mostly cloudy. Low temperatures fall in the upper 50s and low 60s to stay mild. Rain along with thunderstorms in the afternoon will continue throughout Wednesday, which looks to be soggy. Any storm that develops could be on the stronger side and bring gusty winds in addition to heavy rainfall in the region. Showers and storms will continue into Thursday, which will have similar temperatures, though storms won’t deliver as strong of winds. More moderate to heavy rainfall is possible with the showers and storms. With the moderate to heavy rain on both Wednesday and Thursday, total rainfall amounts will be between 1″ to 2″ with locally higher amounts possible, especially to the west of I-65.

Shower and storm chances dwindle by the end of the work week and will continue to be benign through the weekend. We can’t rule out a stray shower or storm Friday through Sunday, but chances remain very low. Things will become more humid in the region as summertime sticky air sticks around south-central Kentucky through the first weekend of June. Highs will be in the mid-to-low 80s with lows in the 60s through this period. Next week will have continued warm conditions along with an unsettled weather pattern that will deliver hit-or-miss chances of showers and storms across the region!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 75, Low 64, winds S-14

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. High 78, Low 61, winds SW-6

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, an isolated thundershower possible. High 82, Low 63, winds S-5

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 77

Today’s Low: 58

Normal High: 83

Normal Low: 62

Record High: 98 (1951)

Record Low: 40 (1966)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.15″)

Yearly Precip: 25.00″ (+2.76″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:00 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:27 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen Count: Moderate (6.0 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (2711 Mold Spore Count)

