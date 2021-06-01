Advertisement

Rapper DaBaby questioned in Miami Beach shooting, released

In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby is being questioned by Miami Beach police regarding a shooting that wounded two people, officials said Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in a news release that Jonathan Kirk, which is DaBaby’s legal name, is one of many people being questioned by officials on Tuesday. No arrests have been made.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby has been released after being questioned in a shooting that wounded two people in Miami.

Two suspects are now in custody.

A Miami Beach police spokesman says 29-year-old Jonathan Kirk was one of many people being questioned by officials on Tuesday but he was later let go. Jonathan Kirk is DaBaby’s legal name.

Police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers found one person struck in the shoulder and another in the leg. Both people were taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Police find and identify body found off South Highway 259 as missing Illinois woman
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Warren County Sheriff’s Office finds man who died in ATV accident
Missing KDU dog
$3,000 reward for information on missing Kentucky Down Under dog
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Rep. Brett Guthrie on death of BG man
Rep. Brett Guthrie: ATV crash victim was husband to staffer

Latest News

A memo by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas marked the end of the “Migrant...
US formally ends policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a California fire station Tuesday.
Firefighter killed colleague at California fire station
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden marks Tulsa race massacre in emotional, graphic speech
President Joe Biden marks the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre.
Biden marks 100th anniversary of Tulsa race massacre
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, a worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in...
Meat producer ransomware attack disrupts global production