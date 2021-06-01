Advertisement

Ohio Co. sailor killed at Pearl Harbor now laid to rest

By WFIE
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County sailor who died during the attack at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, has now been laid to rest.

As we reported, the remains of Navy Fireman 3rd Class Welborn Ashby of Centertown were finally identified in November 2019.

[Previous: Remains of WWII sailor from Ohio County identified]

Ashby was aboard the USS West Virginia. He was eventually buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.

After getting identified, Ashby came home to Centertown, Kentucky, for burial.

A service was held at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.

You can watch that here:

