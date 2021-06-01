Advertisement

Pelican’s Snoballs to help BRAWA with WBKO Food Truck Friday

By Ana Medina
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, June 4 you can swing by the WBKO parking lot for some tacos or hot dogs, or perhaps a ‘snoball’ to beat the heat.

The fundraiser is part of an effort to help The Barren River Animal Welfare Association (BRAWA) in Glasgow that was affected by flooding a few weeks ago where its dogs and cats had to be evacuated.

Que Pasa Tacos, BG Dawgz and Pelican’s Snoballs will be taking part in the event and a portion of their proceeds will help BRAWA.

Tate Honaker of Pelican’s Snoballs spoke with WBKO News about the upcoming event.

“We really like doing something like this, because it’s a good opportunity for us to be able to give back to the community ever since the beginning back in 2017, especially when I first started working, we’ve always done events like that, and I think it’s just been really deeply rooted in what we are really about here, and everything like that. So we’re glad to be a part of an event like this. Anyone else that is going to be able to have the time to swing out there, that would be great. It’s going to a good cause,” Honaker.

The fundraiser will be from 8 a.m. until 5 pm, and the food trucks will arrive at 11 a.m.

