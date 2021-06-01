Police identity graffiti suspect from mid-May, waiting on indictment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The most recent graffiti vandalism in downtown Bowling Green comes weeks after several other businesses on the square were hit.

Intentional messages were spraypainted on the buildings and sidewalks around May 20 in the area.

Police still have not arrested anyone in connection to the alleged crime, but say they have identified the suspect.

According to Bowling Green Police, they are waiting to see if they receive an indictment in order to issue an arrest warrant. Until then, they will not reveal the suspect’s identity.

“If we receive an indictment on that, then an arrest warrant will be issued. So right now, we’re just finishing up some fan points of the case,” said Officer Ronnie Ward with BGPD.

This graffiti spree from May had intentional messaging and the graffiti over the weekend is not as clear, but police are not sure if both are related.

“They could just have another person with them,” said Ward. “They could have done these and just did a different style, or different markings and things like that. So, we certainly don’t want to say that these are two totally different incidences or unrelated completely.”

Police say they aren’t ruling anything out.

Meanwhile, police are calling all the events ‘unfortunate’ as the businesses are the ones suffering financially from the vandalism.

“If they can’t wash this graffiti off, then they have to pay to have the building painted or repainted, which comes right out of their pocket. It’s just very unfortunate that someone would choose to do this to businesses,” said Ward.

