Advertisement

Revolutionary War hero amongst those recognized this Memorial Day weekend

By Ana Medina
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRY OAKS, Ky. (WBKO) - Another war hero was also remembered this weekend in Merry Oaks. David Denton served in the Revolutionary War alongside George Washington.

Denton is buried behind the cemetery where fallen Pearl Harbor Hero Scott Magers was just laid to rest on Saturday.

Paula Ratliff Pedigo, a spokesperson for the family says The Denton family was some of the first settlers in Merry Oaks, building a hotel, a store, and a blacksmith shop among other businesses.

Denton passed away on May 8, 1838.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Police find and identify body found off South Highway 259 as missing Illinois woman
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Warren County Sheriff’s Office finds man who died in ATV accident
Missing KDU dog
$3,000 reward for information on missing Kentucky Down Under dog
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Rep. Brett Guthrie on death of BG man
Rep. Brett Guthrie: ATV crash victim was husband to staffer

Latest News

Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society in need of supplies for small critters
Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society in need of supplies for small critters
Graffiti suspect
Police identity graffiti suspect from mid-May, waiting on indictment
Graffiti in downtown Bowling Green hits three businesses.
Three downtown businesses hit by graffiti within ‘Arts Alley’
Humane Society overrun with small critters
Humane Society overrun with small critters
Bike Safety Rodeo live shot
Bike Safety Rodeo live shot