Shop Local at Dennison’s Market

What better way to kick off summer then with fresh fruits and vegetables and maybe even a picnic all while supporting local.
What better way to kick off summer then with fresh fruits and vegetables and maybe even a picnic all while supporting local.(Kaley Skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What better way to kick off summer than with fresh fruits and vegetables or maybe even a picnic all while supporting a local business.

Dennison’s Market in Hart County started their business 27 years ago with just a few tomatoes and since then the business has grown into the market that it is today.

“Well, local is what we really like. We grow locally right here on the farm. We start with strawberries in the spring and then we have cabbage, tomatoes, green beans, peppers corn,” said Kathy Dennison, Owner.

Kathy says that she owes the success of the market to her customers for supporting local.

“We love to shop local and we love for our people to shop local. We also support our local people in the area,” added Dennison.

Some local products they carry include Chaney’s ice cream, Legacy milk, and Kenny’s cheese.

Dennison’s Market is located at 5824 S Jackson Hwy, Horse Cave.

