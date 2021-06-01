Advertisement

Shop Local at Dennison’s Market

What better way to kick off summer then with fresh fruits and vegetables and maybe even a...
What better way to kick off summer then with fresh fruits and vegetables and maybe even a picnic all while supporting local.(Kaley Skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Updated: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What better way to kick off summer than with fresh fruits and vegetables or maybe even a picnic all while supporting a local business.

Dennison’s Market in Hart County started their business 27 years ago with just a few tomatoes and since then the business has grown into the market that it is today.

“Well, local is what we really like. We grow locally right here on the farm. We start with strawberries in the spring and then we have cabbage, tomatoes, green beans, peppers corn,” said Kathy Dennison, Owner.

Kathy says that she owes the success of the market to her customers for supporting local.

“We love to shop local and we love for our people to shop local. We also support our local people in the area,” added Dennison.

Some local products they carry include Chaney’s ice cream, Legacy milk, and Kenny’s cheese.

Dennison’s Market is located at 5824 S Jackson Hwy, Horse Cave.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic
17-year-old Franklin Kentucky teen among 3 killed in deadly Portland crash
Preston Ennis
Barren County man charged in shooting
A gun and police tape.
Man shot in leg during argument at Glasgow Speedway
Multiple brands of shrimp have been recalled according to the CDC.
Muhlenberg County Health Department warns of salmonella outbreak
File image
Dozens of new Kentucky laws, including police conduct, school choice, etc. take effect Tuesday

Latest News

2021 St. Jude Dream Home
Sponsors and guests sign floor of St. Jude Dream Home
Summer reading could get your child $1000 to put towards toward a college savings account in...
Kentucky kids have a chance to win $1000 through a library summer reading program
TJ Health Scottsville Outpatient Diagnostic Center
T.J. Health Scottsville held open house & ribbon cutting to celebrate Outpatient Diagnostic Center
When heading to barren river lake this summer you’ll likely make a stop at Paradise Point...
Paradise Point is open for the summer season
richpond
Shop Local | Richpond Market and Deli