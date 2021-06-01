Shower chances increase midweek in south-central Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cool weekend, Memorial Day had sunshine and warmer weather. Tuesday will see similar temperatures, but clouds will blanket the region ahead of our next weather maker that will deliver some soggy conditions midweek!

If you need to take care of the lawn, today and Friday will be your best times to do so as Wednesday and Thursday will see scattered showers and storms in south-central Kentucky. (WBKO)

This morning will be dry in south-central Kentucky as skies will be partly to mostly cloudy skies along with mild temperatures. Winds will be light throughout the day out of the south and high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 70s. During midday into the afternoon and evening, isolated showers will be possible, though anything that develops will be relatively light. It will begin to slowly feel more humid though late in the day as more moist air arrives in the region.

More rain moves in tonight as skies remain mostly cloudy. Low temperatures fall in the upper 50s and low 60s to stay mild. Rain along with thunderstorms in the afternoon will continue throughout Wednesday, which looks to be soggy. Any storm that develops could be on the stronger side and bring gusty winds in addition to heavy rainfall in the region. Showers and storms will continue into Thursday, which will have similar temperatures, though storms won’t deliver as strong of winds. More moderate to heavy rainfall is possible with the showers and storms. With the moderate to heavy rain on both Wednesday and Thursday, total rainfall amounts will be between 1″ to 2″ with locally higher amounts possible, especially to the west of I-65.

Shower and storm chances dwindle by the end of the work week and will continue to be benign through the weekend. We can’t rule out a stray shower or storm Friday through Sunday, but chances remain very low. Things will become more humid in the region as summertime sticky air sticks around south-central Kentucky through the first weekend of June. Highs will be in the mid-to-low 80s with lows in the 60s through this period. Next week will have continued warm conditions along with an unsettled weather pattern that will deliver hit-or-miss chances of showers and storms across the region!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated PM showers. High 78. Low 62. Winds S at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. High 77. Low 64. Winds S at 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. High 78. Low 61. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 98 (1951)

Record Low Today: 40 (1966)

Normal High: 83

Normal Low: 62

Sunrise: 5:28 a.m.

Sunset: 8:00 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen Count: Moderate (6.0 - Grass, Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2711 - Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 78

Yesterday’s Low: 47

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.80″ (-0.23″)

Yearly Precip: 25.00″ (+2.91″)

