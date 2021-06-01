Three downtown businesses hit by graffiti within ‘Arts Alley’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tidballs, the theater and a shed at Brantley Appraisal Company within Arts Alley downtown were vandalized over the weekend.

“Everyone around the Arts Alley tries so hard to make the downtown area even better because it’s a fantastic area, we try to make it even better. And it just seems like no matter what we do, we just get knocked back a few steps every time,” said Amber Turner, Producing Artistic Director at the Public Theater of Kentucky in Bowling Green.

For the Public Theater of Kentucky what makes matters worse is that they had just finished painting the outside of this building last week.

MORE GRAFFITI... three businesses downtown BG were hit with graffit— Brantley Appraisal, Tidballs and the Public Theatre of Kentucky. This comes after several other businesses on the square were hit a few weeks ago. It’s unclear if they’re related. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/x5qcnEQ0Z2 — kellydeannews (@kellydeannews) June 1, 2021

“It was a surprise. I was initially angry. And then it just made me sad,” said Turner.

Three decades in the Bowling Green community, through a pandemic, a year of shut down and now picking up the remnants of vandalism.

“What people need to understand why this is so disheartening is small businesses and nonprofits, we don’t have a lot of money to fix this damage. And it can cost upwards of $1,000 to get a small area painted. And we just don’t have that set-aside,” expressed Turner.

For the theater and other businesses on Arts Alley, they say this sadly isn’t their first experience being the victim of a crime.

“We’ve had light fixtures broken people are all always knocking letters off of our marquee or changing the words around, it’s not even clever. But this is the first time that anyone has done something like paint the side of our building,” explained Turner.

This vandalism comes off the heels of another graffiti rampage that hit businesses on the square with intentional messaging back on May 20.

“We’re not sure if they are related. And we certainly don’t want to rule that out,” said Officer Ronnie Ward with the Bowling Green Police Department.

A building intended for artistic expression is now the sight of pure vandalism.

“If you are an artist and you want to express yourself, make some pieces contact me and you can be on display in our art gallery,” said Turner.

Anyone with surveillance footage or information on who is responsible for this graffiti is asked to contact Bowling Green Police at (270) 393-4000.

Tidballs already had the graffiti on their building cleaned up by Tuesday late morning, but is still offering a $500 reward for anyone with information on the person responsible.

PTK painted their building a week ago and this happens right after they got us. $500 for the persons' picture, name, or... Posted by Tidball's on Monday, May 31, 2021

