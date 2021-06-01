Trash pickup in Warren County to operate on varied summer schedule

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County residents may notice a change in their garbage collection times this summer as waste haulers will attempt to avoid the hottest temperatures of the day.

According to Warren County’s Division for Environmental Planning & Assistance, sanitation workers have been advised they can begin collection as early as 4:00 a.m. and as late as 8:00 p.m. when temperatures are typically at their lowest.

Stan Reagan, Warren County’s Environmental Coordinator, said in a press release the amended times will also give waste haulers additional time to take frequent breaks during high temperatures and avoid potentially life-threatening conditions such as heat stroke.

There are things you can do to help make garbage collection safer and more efficient. Warren County Public Works advised that you put all garbage in trash bags and tie them securely before placing inside a waste cart or dumpster. Other steps you can take include placing your container closer to the curb so they can be easily located and emptied.

Anyone with a disability preventing them from setting out their waste container should contact their garbage collection company to request assistance.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.