Travel writer shares highlights of recent stay in Coastal Mississippi

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Summer travel is making a comeback in a big way, and as you make plans for your next vacation, travel and culinary writer Melissa Corbin is sharing a few of her favorite things about a visit to Coastal Mississippi she took in March 2021.

Corbin attributes much of her love for the area to the people she met. “It is the people who make the place so special,” she said. She pointed out the Coastal Mississippi area is comprised of 62 miles of shoreline and three counties, “so if you think about the diversity of cultures within three counties on a coast, it has a little something for everyone.”

Corbin said the food/beverage scene includes two restaurants whose chefs are James Beard Foundation award semi-finalists: Vestige in Ocean Springs and White Pillars in Biloxi. She commented it is telling for a region that small to include two finalists for the prestigious culinary award.

Corbin’s other favorite sights and attractions are connected to the art scene, including the Walter Anderson Museum of Art and Shearwater Pottery in Ocean Springs, and the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum in Biloxi.

Another highlight of Corbin’s trip was shucking fresh oysters on a boat in Deer Island with Mike Arguelles of the French Hermit Oyster Co. Watch the video here:

For those who enjoy boating and beaches, Corbin said you can plan a day excursion to the barrier islands of the Mississippi Sound.

To learn more about planning a trip to Coastal Mississippi, go here.

