Warren County residents eligible for disaster assistance after March flooding

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents in Warren County are eligible for disaster assistance after the flooding in March of 2021.

Warren County Emergency Management says Warren County has been included for “Individual Assistance” as part of FEMA’s Presidential Declaration. This means Warren County homeowners who experienced flood damage during the flooding from February 27, 2021 to March 14, 2021 can apply to FEMA for assistance.

Effective June 1, 2021 Individual Assistance for homeowners and renters may include grants to help pay for temporary housing, home repairs and other serious disaster-related expenses not met by insurance or other programs.

The deadline for registration is June 23, 2021. To apply or to ask a question go to www.disasterassistance.gov or call: 800-621-FEMA (3362).

They ask that you have this information ready when you apply:

- Social Security Number (one per household)

- Address of damaged home or apartment

- Description of damage

- Information about insurance coverage

- Telephone number

- Mailing Address

-Bank account & routing numbers for direct deposit of fund

