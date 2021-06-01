WKU announces full capacity for football home games this season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There will be full capacity for Hilltopper Football home games at Houchens-Smith Stadium for the 2021 season, WKU Athletics announced on Tuesday. The university will continue to follow state and local health guidelines for attendance and gameday procedures. This is great news for the WKU fans that plan to watch the new high-powered offense in 2021.

On Monday, May 31 all players checked back to campus to begin summer workouts next week in preparation for this season.

WKU will face a non-conference schedule in 2021 with a combined opponent record of 24-15 from their previous seasons. In 2019, UT Martin finished third in the FCS’ Ohio Valley Conference with a 5-2 mark in league play. Meanwhile, [RV] Army went 9-3 with a 24-21 loss to West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl and #11 Indiana finished second in the Big Ten East Division, behind national runner-up Ohio State. And although Michigan State went 2-5 in 2020, the Spartans had won six or more games in 12 of the previous 13 campaigns.

Head coach Tyson Helton will be in his third season at the helm of the Hilltopper program after producing a 14-11 mark (including 10-5 in C-USA play) and reaching two bowl games in his first two years. WKU finished the 2020 campaign with a 5-7 overall record, including a 39-21 loss to Georgia State in the 22nd Annual LendingTree Bowl. The Hilltoppers were only 1-of-16 college football teams in the nation to play in 12 or more games during the COVID-19-affected year.

