Advertisement

WKU announces full capacity for football home games this season

WKU Student-Athletes begin the return to campus
WKU Student-Athletes begin the return to campus(Hunter Smith)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There will be full capacity for Hilltopper Football home games at Houchens-Smith Stadium for the 2021 season, WKU Athletics announced on Tuesday. The university will continue to follow state and local health guidelines for attendance and gameday procedures. This is great news for the WKU fans that plan to watch the new high-powered offense in 2021.

On Monday, May 31 all players checked back to campus to begin summer workouts next week in preparation for this season.

WKU will face a non-conference schedule in 2021 with a combined opponent record of 24-15 from their previous seasons. In 2019, UT Martin finished third in the FCS’ Ohio Valley Conference with a 5-2 mark in league play. Meanwhile, [RV] Army went 9-3 with a 24-21 loss to West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl and #11 Indiana finished second in the Big Ten East Division, behind national runner-up Ohio State. And although Michigan State went 2-5 in 2020, the Spartans had won six or more games in 12 of the previous 13 campaigns.

Head coach Tyson Helton will be in his third season at the helm of the Hilltopper program after producing a 14-11 mark (including 10-5 in C-USA play) and reaching two bowl games in his first two years. WKU finished the 2020 campaign with a 5-7 overall record, including a 39-21 loss to Georgia State in the 22nd Annual LendingTree Bowl. The Hilltoppers were only 1-of-16 college football teams in the nation to play in 12 or more games during the COVID-19-affected year.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Police find and identify body found off South Highway 259 as missing Illinois woman
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Warren County Sheriff’s Office finds man who died in ATV accident
Missing KDU dog
$3,000 reward for information on missing Kentucky Down Under dog
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Rep. Brett Guthrie on death of BG man
Rep. Brett Guthrie: ATV crash victim was husband to staffer

Latest News

Purples win 14th District
Bowling Green defeats Warren East 7-4 to become 14th District Champions
Barren County Trojanettes are your 2021 15th District Champs
Barren County defeats Allen County-Scottsville to become 2021 15th District Champions
Glasgow Scotties are your 15th District Champs for 2021.
Glasgow Scotties defeat Barren County to become 15th District Champions
Bowling Green Hot Rods
Hot Rods end series with a 6-2 victory Sunday