Woman facing charges after fatal DUI crash on Hal Rogers Parkway

CLAY CO., Ky. (WBKO) - A woman is charged with reckless homicide and DUI after a holiday weekend crash on the Hal Rogers Parkway in eastern Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said Tracie Jent of Sassafras crossed the center line Sunday night and hit Tyler Richardson of Richmond. Richardson’s Chevy Cruze then went airborne, before landing in traffic where his vehicle was hit by Brittany Wood of Bonnyman, Kentucky.

Tyler Richardson’s passenger, Elizabeth Richardson, passed away at the scene. Tyler Richardson was taken by Air Evac to the University of Kentucky Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Jent and Wood were both taken by Clay County EMS to AdventHealth Hospital where they were treated for their injuries and released.

The parkway was closed down for seven hours for reconstruction.

Kentucky State Police believe drugs and alcohol contributed to the crash, leading to Jent’s charges.

