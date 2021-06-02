Advertisement

16-year-old shot and killed in Hopkins County

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dawson Springs, Ky. (WBKO) – Kentucky State Police were called by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a shooting on Hosick Avenue in Dawson Springs.

Troopers say Dakota Carter, 16, of Dawson Springs had suffered a gunshot wound. They say Dakota was first taken to Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville, then flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and foul play is suspected. If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, call Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or you can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-5555 or using the KSP app on your smartphone or tablet.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmer Echeverria Cruz
Man arrested after pointing rifle at Bowling Green Meijer employees
Patrick Baker
Kentucky man who received controversial pardon rearrested
Graffiti suspect
Police identity graffiti suspect from mid-May, waiting on indictment
Rep. Brett Guthrie on death of BG man
Rep. Brett Guthrie: ATV crash victim was husband to staffer

Latest News

Bowling Green Rep. to pre-file Fairness legislation.
Rep. Patti Minter continues push for statewide Fairness Bill
Rib Lickers Smoke Shack grand re-opening.
Rib Lickers never had to cut staff during pandemic despite closing dining
Crime Stoppers Contact Info
Crime Stoppers: Huck’s Theft
Man killed in collision with semi
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Kentucky Derby win in jeopardy
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Kentucky Derby win in jeopardy