16-year-old shot and killed in Hopkins County

Dawson Springs, Ky. (WBKO) – Kentucky State Police were called by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a shooting on Hosick Avenue in Dawson Springs.

Troopers say Dakota Carter, 16, of Dawson Springs had suffered a gunshot wound. They say Dakota was first taken to Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville, then flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and foul play is suspected. If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, call Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or you can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-5555 or using the KSP app on your smartphone or tablet.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.