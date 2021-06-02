Advertisement

9-year-old crashes into semi while driving younger sister to see the ocean

By Morgan Wolfe
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KSLTV) – Two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean but got into a car accident instead, according to West Valley City Officer Sean McCarthy.

A 9-year-old girl was driving a car with her little sister in the passenger seat.

“They were checked out here at the scene by the fire department, taken to a local hospital just as a precaution, but they have since been released to their parents,” McCarthy said.

West Valley City Police got a call around 5 a.m. that a car driving from South Jordan had been swerving erratically.

“I have no idea how a 9-year-old gets the keys to a car or even have the knowledge to drive that far,” McCarthy said.

Copyright 2021 KSLTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmer Echeverria Cruz
Man arrested after pointing rifle at Bowling Green Meijer employees
Patrick Baker
Kentucky man who received controversial pardon rearrested
Graffiti suspect
Police identity graffiti suspect from mid-May, waiting on indictment
16-YEAR-OLD SHOT AND KILLED IN HOPKINS COUNTY
16-year-old shot and killed in Hopkins County
Rep. Brett Guthrie on death of BG man
Rep. Brett Guthrie: ATV crash victim was husband to staffer

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden, GOP senator talk as time drags on infrastructure deal
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’
President Biden encourages more Americans to get vaccinated to hit the 70% mark by the Fourth...
Biden declares June "month of action" to meet vaccine goal
A Texas mother accidentally shot her 5-year-old son while trying to shoot a dog.
Mom accidentally shoots 5-year-old while trying to shoot dog
Bowling Green Rep. to pre-file Fairness legislation.
Rep. Patti Minter continues push for statewide Fairness Bill