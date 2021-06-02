A wet Wednesday with more rain, storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday started dry and mild, but showers moved in late in the day and have continued through the night. More rain and storms are expected through the day to create soggy conditions throughout the WBKO viewing area.

When your wipers are on, headlights should also be on! Soggy conditions continue this Wednesday as rain and storms continue. (WBKO)

Rain continues through the morning with a lull in activity in the late morning - though that won’t last long as more rain along with thunderstorms will develop midday into the afternoon. Any storm that develops could be on the stronger side and bring gusty winds in addition to heavy rainfall in the region. Needless to say, conditions will be soggy and outdoor plans throughout the day should be reconsidered or pushed to another day (late week perhaps). Showers and storms will continue into Thursday, which will have similar temperatures, though storms won’t deliver as strong of winds. More moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible with the showers and storms. With the moderate to heavy rain on both Wednesday and Thursday, total rainfall amounts will be between 1″ to 2″ with locally higher amounts possible, especially to the north and west of I-65.

Shower and storm chances dwindle by the end of the work week and will continue to be benign through the weekend. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies can be expected on Friday and Saturday as high temperatures go into the low-to-mid 80s along with light south winds! Sunday will have mid-to-upper 80s along with partly cloudy skies. We can’t rule out stray showers or storms Sunday, but chances remain very low. Things will become more humid in the region as summertime sticky air sticks around south-central Kentucky through the first weekend of June. Highs will be in the mid-to-low 80s with lows in the 60s through this period. Next week will have continued warm conditions along with an unsettled weather pattern that will deliver hit-or-miss chances of showers and storms across the region!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Breezy. High 75. Low 64. Winds S at 14 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. High 78. Low 59. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 99 (1921)

Record Low Today: 43 (1889)

Normal High: 83

Normal Low: 62

Sunrise: 5:27 a.m.

Sunset: 8:01 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Matter: 42)

UV Index: Low (2)

Pollen Count: Low (2.0 - Grass, Trees)

Mold Count: Low (3067 - Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 77

Yesterday’s Low: 58

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.27″

Monthly Precip: 0.27″ (+0.12″)

Yearly Precip: 25.27″ (+3.03″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.