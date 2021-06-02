Advertisement

Amazon won’t test job seekers for marijuana

FILE - In this April 16, 2020 file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France.
FILE - In this April 16, 2020 file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France.(Michel Spingler | AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Tuesday that it will stop testing job seekers for marijuana.

The company, the second-largest private employer in the U.S. behind Walmart, is making the change as states legalize cannabis or introduce laws banning employers from testing for it.

In March, a New York man sued Amazon, saying the company rescinded his job offer at an Amazon warehouse because he tested positive for marijuana, even though the city banned employers from testing job applicants for cannabis in 2020.

Amazon said in a blog post that it will still test workers for other drugs and conduct “impairment checks” on the job. And the company said some roles may still require a cannabis test in line with Department of Transportation regulations.

Seattle-based Amazon also said Tuesday that it will support the federal legalization of marijuana by pushing lawmakers to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmer Echeverria Cruz
Man arrested after pointing rifle at Bowling Green Meijer employees
Patrick Baker
Kentucky man who received controversial pardon rearrested
Graffiti suspect
Police identity graffiti suspect from mid-May, waiting on indictment
16-YEAR-OLD SHOT AND KILLED IN HOPKINS COUNTY
16-year-old shot and killed in Hopkins County
Rep. Brett Guthrie on death of BG man
Rep. Brett Guthrie: ATV crash victim was husband to staffer

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden, GOP senator talk as time drags on infrastructure deal
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’
President Biden encourages more Americans to get vaccinated to hit the 70% mark by the Fourth...
Biden declares June "month of action" to meet vaccine goal
A Texas mother accidentally shot her 5-year-old son while trying to shoot a dog.
Mom accidentally shoots 5-year-old while trying to shoot dog
Bowling Green Rep. to pre-file Fairness legislation.
Rep. Patti Minter continues push for statewide Fairness Bill