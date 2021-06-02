Bowling Green couple converts vintage horse trailer into mobile bartending service

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cowboys used to saddle up to get to their favorite watering hole. Now you can bring the bar to you, no horse ride required, but using a ride for horses.

Dennis and Cathy Garrison have turned a vintage horse trailer into a mobile bartending service called The Tipsy Filly. The Garrisons said the idea came to them after a conversation with a friend from Pennsylvania, who said it’s an emerging trend in the northeast. Cathy said, “I absolutely fell in love with the concept because I grew up on a horse farm. We’ve got horses on the farm behind us, which is why we chose the lot where we live.” She said mobile bartending services are very popular for weddings in the northeast and the Garrisons wanted to be among the first to bring it to the south.

The Tipsy Filly originated from a 40 year old trailer, which was restored by Keith Brown of Keith Brown Construction. Dennis said, “Keith tore it down to ground zero, re-wrapped it in metal, put in a stainless steel floor, wraparound bar inside, the entire inside of the trailer looks like a whiskey barrel, just a really neat concept.”

“She’s adorable. We call her Tipsy,” said Cathy with a laugh.

There are currently five certified bartenders who take care of the service side of the operation.

The Tipsy Filly is available for weddings, rehearsal dinners, anniversary parties, birthdays, corporate events, class reunions and backyard barbecues. “Any kind of celebration we are game for,” said Cathy. “It brings a lot of nostalgia and charm to any type event, and just some good ole southern Kentucky welcoming charm to things.”

Learn more about The Tipsy Filly and inquire about availability here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.