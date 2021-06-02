Advertisement

Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a suspect has been arrested in the investigation of a boy reported missing last week in Houston.

A child’s body was discovered Tuesday night at a motel in Jasper, and Houston police say they believe that it belongs to missing child Samuel Olson.

They’re awaiting a medical examiner’s report for confirmation.

Samuel was reported missing by his father’s girlfriend, who said the boy’s mother took him, but police said they don’t believe that’s true.

The girlfriend, Theresa Balboa, was arrested at the motel and police expect to file evidence tampering charges against her.

Police had been searching for Samuel, who was reported missing May 27.

Houston police Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite told the Houston Chronicle, however, that the last confirmed sighting of the boy was April 30 at his school.

Family members say Samuel would have turned 6 over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmer Echeverria Cruz
Man arrested after pointing rifle at Bowling Green Meijer employees
Patrick Baker
Kentucky man who received controversial pardon rearrested
Graffiti suspect
Police identity graffiti suspect from mid-May, waiting on indictment
16-YEAR-OLD SHOT AND KILLED IN HOPKINS COUNTY
16-year-old shot and killed in Hopkins County
Rep. Brett Guthrie on death of BG man
Rep. Brett Guthrie: ATV crash victim was husband to staffer

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden, GOP senator talk as time drags on infrastructure deal
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’
President Biden encourages more Americans to get vaccinated to hit the 70% mark by the Fourth...
Biden declares June "month of action" to meet vaccine goal
A Texas mother accidentally shot her 5-year-old son while trying to shoot a dog.
Mom accidentally shoots 5-year-old while trying to shoot dog
Bowling Green Rep. to pre-file Fairness legislation.
Rep. Patti Minter continues push for statewide Fairness Bill