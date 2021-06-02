Crime Stoppers: Huck’s Theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a theft that took place at Huck’s on Hennessy Way early on the morning of May 8, 2021.

Police say a white man and woman entered the store at 1:14 a.m. They say the woman walked to the front counter to distract the employee, while the man walked to the back of the store where the office is. Once in the office, the man opened a drawer to the desk and took deposit bags, a set of keys, the lottery ticket box, and an office key.

They left in a dark colored pickup.

