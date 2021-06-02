Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Huck’s Theft

Crime Stoppers Contact Info
Crime Stoppers Contact Info(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a theft that took place at Huck’s on Hennessy Way early on the morning of May 8, 2021.

Police say a white man and woman entered the store at 1:14 a.m.  They say the woman walked to the front counter to distract the employee, while the man walked to the back of the store where the office is.  Once in the office, the man opened a drawer to the desk and took deposit bags, a set of keys, the lottery ticket box, and an office key.

They left in a dark colored pickup.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

