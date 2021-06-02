Cumberland County Elementary School principal taking on new roles at central office

CUMBERLAND CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Lisa Perdue, the principal for Cumberland County Elementary School has been named the new director of early childhood education, intervention, and food service for the school district.

She will transition into the role on June 30.

Perdue has been employed by the Cumberland County School District for 21 years. She has spent the last eight years as principal of CCES. She has also served as assistant principal at Cumberland County Middle School, a district instructional coach, and a teacher at both CCMS and Cumberland County High School.

“The last eight years have been the best of my career,” Perdue said. “I have enjoyed it and felt like we made a real impact on kids in Cumberland County.”

Perdue will be working in several areas at the central office, including response to intervention, early childhood education, preschool, new teacher induction and development, and food service.

Superintendent Dr. Kirk Biggerstaff said that Perdue is a capable leader whose focus will continue to be on the children of this community. “This new role for Mrs. Lisa is perfectly suited to her strengths,” Biggerstaff said. “She is an advocate for literacy, early intervention, and the professional growth of teachers. Her record as a school leader speaks volumes about her capabilities and personal integrity.”

Under Perdue’s leadership, CCES was rated as a four-star school in 2018-19 with high proficiency and growth.

