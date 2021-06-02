Advertisement

Cumberland County Elementary School principal taking on new roles at central office

Cumberland County Elementary School principal to assume district office roles June 30.
Cumberland County Elementary School principal to assume district office roles June 30.(Cumberland County Schools)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Lisa Perdue, the principal for Cumberland County Elementary School has been named the new director of early childhood education, intervention, and food service for the school district.

She will transition into the role on June 30.

Perdue has been employed by the Cumberland County School District for 21 years. She has spent the last eight years as principal of CCES. She has also served as assistant principal at Cumberland County Middle School, a district instructional coach, and a teacher at both CCMS and Cumberland County High School.

“The last eight years have been the best of my career,” Perdue said. “I have enjoyed it and felt like we made a real impact on kids in Cumberland County.”

Perdue will be working in several areas at the central office, including response to intervention, early childhood education, preschool, new teacher induction and development, and food service.

Superintendent Dr. Kirk Biggerstaff said that Perdue is a capable leader whose focus will continue to be on the children of this community. “This new role for Mrs. Lisa is perfectly suited to her strengths,” Biggerstaff said. “She is an advocate for literacy, early intervention, and the professional growth of teachers. Her record as a school leader speaks volumes about her capabilities and personal integrity.”

Under Perdue’s leadership, CCES was rated as a four-star school in 2018-19 with high proficiency and growth.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmer Echeverria Cruz
Man arrested after pointing rifle at Bowling Green Meijer employees
Patrick Baker
Kentucky man who received controversial pardon rearrested
Graffiti suspect
Police identity graffiti suspect from mid-May, waiting on indictment
16-YEAR-OLD SHOT AND KILLED IN HOPKINS COUNTY
16-year-old shot and killed in Hopkins County
Rep. Brett Guthrie on death of BG man
Rep. Brett Guthrie: ATV crash victim was husband to staffer

Latest News

Bowling Green Rep. to pre-file Fairness legislation.
Rep. Patti Minter continues push for statewide Fairness Bill
Rib Lickers Smoke Shack grand re-opening.
Rib Lickers never had to cut staff during pandemic despite closing dining
Crime Stoppers Contact Info
Crime Stoppers: Huck’s Theft
Man killed in collision with semi
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Kentucky Derby win in jeopardy
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Kentucky Derby win in jeopardy