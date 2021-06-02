Eligible Kentuckians have less than three months left to sign up for reduced cost health insurance

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that more uninsured Kentuckians are eligible for reduced-cost health care coverage under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021.

Jesse McHugh of Insurance Exchange and Medicare Solutions in Bowling Green spoke on the upcoming deadline and says, ”if you don’t have health insurance now working, lost health insurance recently, you can enroll in a plan through August 15.”

Kentuckians can sign up for coverage on healthcare.gov.

“You don’t have to prove that you’ve lost coverage. Typically, in a normal year, you’d have to prove that you’d lost coverage. Now, you can just go ahead and get on there and enroll,” added McHugh.

So, do you need an insurance agent or can you just enroll online?

“You can go either way, I will say if you do go online, be careful about what website you’re going on. The one thing about working with an insurance agent is you get covered and you get help at no additional cost. For our insurance agency, we never charge you a dime, and we don’t get any better or worse rates than it would be going directly to an insurance company or through a website like healthcare.gov. The one main thing about healthcare.gov is it does come down to your household size and income,” says McHugh.

He also adds there are advantages to getting an insurance agent, “I mean, one thing that I can do as an insurance agent is recommend a plan to you if you call healthcare.gov directly, they will not be able to tell you this plan is better than the other or they recommend this plan over the other. It really just kind of comes down to your health assuming that you’re healthy, there are plans out there, that will be relatively inexpensive.”

McHugh also says that there are other options you can get outside of healthcare.gov.

Current enrollees can decide, if they may want to change to a new plan for the rest of the year.

