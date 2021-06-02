Horse Cave to the Nines returns Friday June 4

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Horse Cave to the Nines is the first Friday of each month April through December where downtown businesses stay open until 9.

“Well, this time with the nines, we have a lot of things that are local. We have a lot of special events happening within businesses this time around. We have the cave, if you are a local you get a half-price ticket, which will only be $11. To go back to see the sunset dome and all the splendor of the cave,” says Jennifer Sims, Owner of Sims studios and Art Studios.

Horse Cave to the Nines will be this Friday, June 4th, and this month they will have special offers.

“All things by mail is going to have a special where you spend $10, you get a free truffle, I’m going to have $5 making tags of the shop where you get a little, you’re going to get a little wooden easel and you get to create your own little masterpiece on your own little canvas. We have Melissa Lee is going to be performing and live music that sounds gonna be over at the Thomas house, set up on the porch, bring a lawn chair to enjoy the music and atmosphere that we’re scape has to offer,” said Sims.

The event is in an effort to showcase what Horse Cave has to offer.

“What we’re trying to do is put it back in the hands of the horse cave business owners, we’re trying to gear it into to where you’re coming to see what horse cave has to offer. So we’re trying to keep our vendors that set up outside local to this area that’s done business with these stores in years past. And just to show you and showcase what horse cape has to offer some pretty cool,” said Emry Riley, Owner of Walk through Time.

Horse Cave to the Nines with be on June 4th.

For more information on Horse Cave to the Nines visit their Facebook page HERE.

