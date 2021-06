BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ruben Cardenas continued his 21 game on-base streak for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (14-11) in a series-opening loss against the Rome Braves (15-10) Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The two teams face-off in the second game of a six-game series Wednesday, with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

Hot Rods box score 06-01-21 (Jeff Lightsy)

