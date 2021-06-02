Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s positive drug test confirmed, per report

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s positive, post-victory drug test was confirmed by a second sample, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

The second sample was requested by Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, whose horse won the 147th Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs on May 1. It was Baffert’s record-setting seventh Kentucky Derby victory.

It’s expected that Medina Spirit will become just the second Derby winner to be disqualified for a faulty drug test.

Baffert first told reporters outside his barn at Churchill Downs on May 9 that his horse had failed his post-Derby drug test, initially sharing a variety of theories to explain the test result. He even blamed cancel culture at one point, making for a fun day on Twitter on May 10.

Dancer’s Image was the only other Derby winner to have his victory reversed for a failed drug test.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.