Kentucky reopening senior centers starting June 11

Beshear announced Tuesday that senior care centers can reopen at full capacity (AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky’s senior centers will reopen at full capacity starting June 11.

It’s the latest coronavirus-related restriction nearing an end.

The reopening date will come on the same day that most of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Beshear said Tuesday that the increasing number of vaccinations makes it safe to let Kentuckians gather once again at senior centers.

While senior centers were closed, Beshear says Kentuckians “stepped up” to ensure that services continued for senior citizens.

He says that included a 200% increase in meal deliveries, with 4 million meals served to seniors during the pandemic.

