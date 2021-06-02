Advertisement

Ky. Beef Council says people shouldn’t worry about cyberattack on world’s largest meat processor

By Victor Puente
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the second time in a matter of weeks, a cyberattack has disrupted critical US production - this time, the world’s largest meat processing company, JBS.

MORE: Largest meat producer getting back online after cyberattack

The people responsible for Kentucky’s beef say they don’t want people to worry about the recent cyberattack.

“I just remind folks that the beef supply chain is strong,” said Nathan Lawson with the Kentucky Beef Council. “We responded quickly and well in the early stages of the pandemic to get beef back in the meat case and make sure those shelves were stocked.”

Lawson told us the demand for beef was already starting to pick up, with restaurants getting back to full speed. Local retailers say prices were also rising well before that cyberattack.

“They’ve probably doubled in the past two months on chicken,” said Mark Critchfield with Critchfield Meats. “Beef, on certain cuts, have gone way up, like your tenderloins, ribeyes, strips. Any steak cuts.

Critchfield Meats has a retail store, but they also deliver to about 600 restaurants locally. Critchfield told us he found out about the attack firsthand.

“I just remind folks that the beef supply chain is strong,” said Nathan Lawson with the...
“I just remind folks that the beef supply chain is strong,” said Nathan Lawson with the Kentucky Beef Council. “We responded quickly and well in the early stages of the pandemic to get beef back in the meat case and make sure those shelves were stocked.”(WKYT)

“I got a call from one of my poultry suppliers. I pick up from Pilgrim out of Mayfield, Kentucky twice a week and I had to turn my truck around because they were closed down because of the cyberattack,” Critchfield said.

Cybersecurity experts say those attacks are more common than we realize.

Most of these incidents occur and nobody ever hears about them,” said Wil Winstead, 46Solutions. “Nobody hears about the small business with 10 people they got attacked and maybe even lost their business over it.”

That’s why it’s so important to have employees trained on what’s suspicious, and what isn’t.

“Anybody who has an email account should be worried about it, anybody who has a bank account online,” Winstead said. “Any of those things. Anybody who has a business. We are all vulnerable to it.”

As those processors get back online, there is some worry it could cause those high prices to rise even further. Mark Critchfield told us he doesn’t think that’ll happen.

“I don’t anticipate the price is going up much more if at all,” Critchfield said. “Unless, unless there’s a panic and people start hoarding. Which, that could cause it, but I would advise people not to hoard. I think there’s plenty of meat out there.”

Winstead said about 80% of these attacks start through email.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmer Echeverria Cruz
Man arrested after pointing rifle at Bowling Green Meijer employees
16-YEAR-OLD SHOT AND KILLED IN HOPKINS COUNTY
UPDATE: 16-year-old shot and killed in Hopkins County, suspect arrested
Cash found with vape and marijuana in arrest out of Glasgow
Thousands in cash, vape products and marijuana seized in Glasgow
Missing teen in Muhlenberg County
Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help finding missing teen
A Bowling Green couple converts vintage horse trailer into a mobile bartending service.
Bowling Green couple converts vintage horse trailer into mobile bartending service

Latest News

Green River Ferry, Mammoth Cave National Park
Green River Ferry and Green River Ferry Road – daytime closures rescheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday
istroll
iStroll celebrates fourth anniversary with week of free classes
Laura Rogers
A Night at the Drive-In with Donatos benefitting Life's Better Together
Robert Kidwell
Metcalfe County burglary and escape arrest
Donnie Parker, Horse Cave Fire Chief suspended.
Horse Cave Fire Chief suspended, investigation underway by AG’s Office