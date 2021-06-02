Man arrested after pointing rifle at Bowling Green Meijer employees

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is facing charges after being accused of pointing a rifle at employees in a Bowling Green grocery store.

According to the report, Elmer Echeverria Cruz was asked to leave Meijer Tuesday night after employees thought he was acting suspiciously.

Police said Cruz returned with a rifle and pointed it at employees through a door. Officers were still there and said Cruz complied with their commands to drop the weapon.

Elmer Echeverria Cruz was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree criminal trespassing.

He has since been released.

