Man arrested after pointing rifle at Bowling Green Meijer employees

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is facing charges after being accused of pointing a rifle at employees in a Bowling Green grocery store.

According to the report, Elmer Echeverria Cruz was asked to leave Meijer Tuesday night after employees thought he was acting suspiciously.

Police said Cruz returned with a rifle and pointed it at employees through a door. Officers were still there and said Cruz complied with their commands to drop the weapon.

Elmer Echeverria Cruz was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree criminal trespassing.

He has since been released.

