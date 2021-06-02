Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help finding missing teen
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.
Officials say 15-year-old Mark Phelps was last seen around 8 p.m. on June 1st on Ely Lane in Graham, Kentucky.
He was wearing black sweatpants and Hey Dude shoes.
Authorities say he is 5′9 and weighs around 135 lbs.
They say if you have any information about where he is to call them at (270) 338-2000.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.