Newest fire station in Bowling Green to host grand opening June 7

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department says that on Monday June 7, they will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of their newest station.

Station 7 has been taking calls since late May. It’s located at 385 Lovers Lane.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will start at 3:00 p.m.

There will be an open house which will include station tours after the closing remarks.

