Newest fire station in Bowling Green to host grand opening June 7
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department says that on Monday June 7, they will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of their newest station.
Station 7 has been taking calls since late May. It’s located at 385 Lovers Lane.
The ribbon cutting ceremony will start at 3:00 p.m.
There will be an open house which will include station tours after the closing remarks.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.