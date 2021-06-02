Norton Children’s teaches bike safety at NCM Motorsports Park during Trek at the Track

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday’s Trek at the Track event at the NCM Motorsports Park, kids were invited to come out and learn about bike safety through a program with Norton Children’s Hospital. Norton Children’s Hospital’s bicycle educator set up a course and even handed out free helmets for children to practice safety.

“I’ve been doing bicycle safety rodeos for about 25 years,” Doug Beckhart said. “I actually travel the state of Kentucky doing it for elementary schools. So, I take 25 bikes, set up stop signs, railroads, things like that.”

Beckhart said the number one safety measure often overlooked is that children should wear a helmet at all times while they are riding a bike. “A lot of kids don’t wear a helmet because it’s not cool, so you know, try to get over that misconception to make sure they always wear a helmet,” Beckhart explained.

He also reminds kids to stop at stop signs and may attention to other markers like railroad crossings. Examples of these signs were displayed during the bike safety course at the NCM Motorsports Park Tuesday.

