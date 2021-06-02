Organizer of U.S. Navy Seaman Howard Scott Magers’ homecoming speaks out on making it happen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After 80 years in the making, finally a fallen Pearl Harbor veteran is laid to rest, but the journey to bring it all together was a lengthy one.

Paula Ratliff Pedigo helped organize the homecoming of Howard Scott Magers from the minute his remains were identified to the day of the funeral.

Pedigo says seeing it all come together was inspiring.

”It was just a tremendous outpouring of support from our community. Both Warren County, Barren County and several of the surrounding counties. People came from Tennessee and other people came from Northern Kentucky, I believe there was some individuals there from Illinois, people wanted to celebrate this nd to be a part this is history. This is something that someone has waited for 80 years to happen, and to bring him home on Memorial Day was just extremely special. The second fact that I think is really significant is the fact that he had a living relative that remembered him.”

Magers was buried at Merry Oaks United Methodist Church Cemetery on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.