Rep. Patti Minter continues push for statewide Fairness Bill

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Representative Patti Minter (D-Bowling Green) says she plans to pre-file legislation for the Fairness Act again this year. Minter is hoping the legislation she will re-introduce can be passed and enacted statewide.

Meanwhile, the Bowling Green City Commission has voted against the local Fairness Ordinance several times.

Twenty-one cities in Kentucky have officially adopted the ordinance on a local level.

Those opposed to the Fairness Act, whether locally or statewide, say there are already federal laws in place that protect the LGBTQ community.

“We pass things in the General Assembly all the time that simply duplicate stuff that’s already been done at the federal level,” explained Minter. “But the truth of the matter is that many people don’t want to make discrimination illegal.”

Minter also claims the federal laws are not strong enough to ensure protection within the LGBTQ community.

“A Supreme Court case can be reversed at any time. It takes five votes to reverse one. And they know that. So we need to make sure that we protect the rights that should belong to us all by passing a federal Equality Act, a state fairness law, and a local fairness ordinance,” explained Minter.

The small, rural town of Augusta in Kentucky in Bracken County just passed the Fairness Ordinance which will make them the 22nd city in the state to have enacted this.

“They have passed on the first reading a fairness ordinance,” said Minter. “So come on Bowling Green. This is we’re way past time. It’s really time for us to get with the program.”

The General Assembly is in the pre-filing period until December 1. Legislators can choose to take a pre-filed bill and formally file it for the 22 General Assembly. This will be the second time Minter has carried the statewide fairness bill.

“You can be across the street from a place where your rights would not be protected. That is why you need a statewide Fairness Bill. We need to pass this law so that no Kentuckian, in 120 counties, feel that they don’t have the rights that should belong to us all,” said Minter.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.