Rib Lickers never had to cut staff during pandemic despite closing dining

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Rib Lickers Smoke Shack in Glasgow, an award-winning barbeque restaurant, will open its indoor dining for the first time in over a year.

“We’ve been working while we’ve been shut down,” said Rib Lickers Owner, Dewayne Poynter.

From vacant to crowds. Rib Lickers Smoke Shack will have its re-grand opening on Saturday, June 5 with live music from Tyrone Dunn and the Kinfolk.

“We’re just excited about getting everyone back in the flow,” said Poynter.

The popular barbecue restaurant opted to only offer drive-thru and pick-up throughout the entire pandemic, citing the safety of their employees.

“We could have opened up but we were trying to protect our employees. We wanted to hold off,” explained Poynter. “Now that people are starting to get vaccinated, we feel a lot more comfortable. A lot of our staff have been vaccinated-- the ones that can.”

Even with closed doors, Poynter said they never had to cut staff which is a novelty compared to many other businesses, especially in the service industry.

“We were constantly betting on the future that we’re gonna come out of this and there’s gonna be a lot brighter days,” said Poynter.

Meanwhile, the store manager, Anthony Popp, considers himself one of the lucky ones in the service industry.

“It’s just a big thing now trying to make sure that we get enough people in here to keep the place going. But like I said, I’m very grateful. And I’m sure that everybody here is also grateful that they have jobs through all of this,” said Popp.

The restaurant aims to sell 200,000 plates this year which is up by almost fifteen thousand. While they still lost two-thirds of sales over the past 15 months, they hope to bounce back as the doors re-open to the community.

“It’s we’re just so excited to get it opened back up. And, you know, just excited to see everyone coming back.”

On Saturday, the restaurant will open at 10:30 a.m. and the band will play until around 10:30 - 11:00 p.m.

