Sen. McConnell stops by Owensboro to discuss a federal anti-drug program

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Senator Mitch McConnell made a stop in Owensboro Tuesday morning.

He discussed the county’s recent inclusion into the Appalachia High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program.

The program aims to decrease drug trafficking in the area.

Senator McConnell was joined by community leaders, along with federal, state, and law enforcement officials for the press conference.

