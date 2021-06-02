She Sells Shrimp, and BG Dawgz to participate in WBKO Food Truck Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, June 4th you can swing by the WBKO parking lot, visit a couple of food trucks and help a great cause.

It’s all as part of a fundraiser to help The Barren River Animal Welfare Association in Glasgow that was affected by flooding back in May.

She Sells Shrimp, BG Dawgz And Pelican’s Snoballs will be taking part in the event with a portion of their proceeds going to BRAWA.

Valerie Wilson of BG Dawgz spoke on getting involved, and says “this shelter is housing, animals that don’t have homes, you know, whether it be due to running away, or, you know, a family could no longer take care of it, we want to just to make sure that if an animal needs a home, they have a home and, you know, by contributing to this cause we help in somehow, a small bit to make sure, that basically this shelter good, get back on his feet.”

She Sells Shrimp is based in Glasgow.

On their menu, they have a low country boil that includes shrimp, potatoes, corn, and sausage.

Leslie Lanham says, “so when they did flood, them having to close off that port part of the road does affect us directly, you know, as we’re going to and from town we’re seeing all the people bringing the animals out, you know, just saying that makes you aware and worried about the animals and the safety and, and all that stuff. So we are we’re very fortunate to be able to give back and very glad that we can help.”

The fundraiser will be from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., and the food trucks will arrive at 11 a.m.

