Thousands in cash, vape products and marijuana seized in Glasgow

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man has been arrested on charges alleging he sold THC and marijuana in addition to vaping products.

James Lacy of Glasgow
James Lacy of Glasgow(Barren County Detention Center)

James Dylan Lacy of Glasgow was arrested on an indictment from the Barren River Drug Task Force. Glasgow Police Department and the Barren County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Drug Task Force in the investigation.

The DTF executed three search warrants on Lacy’s business and home on May 28 where detectives found a large amount of additional illegal THC products and a large amount of cash.

Lacy is facing drug trafficking and possession charges, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Barren River Drug Task Force says they initially intercepted a parcel that contained $9,000 in cash that was being shipped to California in July 2019.

Investigators said Lacy was having marijuana and THC products shipped to Glasgow from California and later admitted to police that he was sending the cash to California to purchase marijuana wax and THC vapes to sell.

Lacy owns a vape store in Glasgow and told police he did not sell marijuana or THC items out of the store. He adds, according to the task force, he did have people who sold for him. Lacy gave consent to search his residence where police found marijuana, THC wax, and THC vape products, along with over $18,000 in cash and items of drug paraphernalia.

Additional charges may be pending from items that were discovered after the arrest.

